Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held with 20 pistols, cartridges

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 2

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Friday arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from the old Ambala road near Dhakoli. He has been identified as Bunty of Jain Chowk, Taliwada, Bhiwani, and is an inter-state weapon smuggler.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the AGTF, in a joint operation with the Mohali police, arrested Bunty with 20 pistols — three .30 caliber pistols with 2 magazines, two 9 mm pistols with two magazines and 15 Indian-made pistols with 40 live cartridges and 11 magazines. The police also impounded an MUV from the suspect.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was a member of the Bishnoi gang and was tasked with delivering a consignment of weapons to members of the gang on the directions of gangster Goldy Brar. A case under Sections 25(6) and 25 (7) of the Arms Act has been registered at Dhakoli police station.

