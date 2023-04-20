Bishnoi's brother spotted in US with Punjabi singers

Tribune News Service

Mansa, April 19

Anmol Bishnoi, alias Bhanu, younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was spotted with Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Sherry Mann at a wedding in Bakersfield, California, US.

The fugitive gangster was seen standing next to Aujla and Maan in two separate videos while the two were performing. Anmol has been included in the latest list of notorious gangsters living abroad prepared by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Anmol, against whom the National Investigation Agency has also filed a chargesheet, was claimed to be hiding in the US.

The videos reveal that the gangster is roaming freely abroad despite being on Interpol’s red corner notice. The SIT probing the Moosewala murder case has claimed that Anmol is the conspirator in the case and fled India using a fake passport two months before the murder. On May 29 last year, six shooters had shot dead Mossewala while he was riding in a jeep with his cousin and friend to Jawaharke village in Mansa.

Both singers Aujla and Sherry have issued statements clarifying that they were not aware of Anmol’s presence at the event.