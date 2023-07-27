Lawrence Bishnoi’s key aide arrested following his deportation from UAE to India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 26

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Vikramjeet Singh, alias Vikram Brar, a key aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, following his deportation from the UAE to India, an official said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the agency said a team from the NIA had gone to the UAE to facilitate his deportation and bring him back to India.

“Brar was involved in the killing of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Besides targeted killings, he was involved in cases of smuggling of weapons and extortion in India with the help of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and others,” the NIA alleged.

Absconding since 2020, Brar was wanted in at least 11 cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion, the NIA said, adding that 11 ‘Look out notices’ had been issued against him.

“Vikram Brar was operating a ‘communications control room’ for the Bishnoi gang from the UAE. He facilitated calls of Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. On their directions, he used to make extortion calls to various people,” the NIA alleged.

The NIA said during its investigation in 2020-2022, it was found that Brar had actively helped Goldy Brar in executing the killing of Moosewala. “Lawrence Bishnoi had also sent extorted money many times to Brar through hawala channels. Brar had demanded extortion money from a doctor in Kurukshetra (Haryana) and also threatened him,” it added.

Before becoming a close associate of Bishnoi, Brar was associated with Students’ Organisation of Panjab University, the NIA said, adding that along with other associates, he participated in various crimes like murder, attempt to murder and extortion.

