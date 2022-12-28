Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, December 28
Biting cold conditions continued in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, with Bathinda being the coldest place in the region, according to a report issued by the Meteorological Department here.
A thick blanket of fog also enveloped many parts of both the states, thus reducing visibility.
In Punjab, Bathinda shivered at one degree Celsius, the report said.
Amritsar recorded its low at 2.8 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana's minimum temperature was 6.4 degrees Celsius.
Patiala, Pathankot, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their respective minimums at 6.8, 7.1, 3.5 and 4.7 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh recorded its minimum temperature at 5.1 degrees Celsius.
In Haryana, Narnaul experienced cold weather conditions at 4 degrees Celsius.
Among other places in the state, Ambala's minimum temperature was 6.7 degrees Celsius while Hisar's low was 4.3 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperatures of Karnal, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa settled at 6.7, 8.2, 4.3 and 5.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 dead, 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore
Jostle among the public during the roadshow leads to stamped...
Uzbekistan Health Ministry probes death of 18 children, alleges link to India-made cough syrup
Says that 18 out of 21 children suffering from acute respira...
4 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter near Tawi bridge in Jammu
7 AK assault rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols and a large...
India likely to make negative RT-PCR report mandatory for passengers arriving from China, 5 other places from next week: Sources
Health Ministry sources caution that next 40 days will be cr...
PM Modi's mother Hiraben admitted to hospital, doctors say 'condition stable'
Modi visits hospital to meet his ailing mother