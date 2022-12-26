Cold to severe cold reported in Punjab, Haryana; Chandigarh among coldest in North India, IMD releases list

PTI

Chandigarh, December 26

Biting cold conditions and dense fog were reported in several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with Narnaul being recorded the coldest in the region at 2.4 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar also recorded piercing cold as the minimum temperature plunged to 2.5 degrees Celsius. Ambala recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius, Karnal 6.8 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 6.6 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 5.5 degrees Celsius and Sirsa 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Severe cold reported at most places over Punjab; Cold day at most places with isolated severe cold day reported over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; cold day to severe cold day at isolated places over northwest Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh. @ndmaindia @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/Z2NEAJ0QLE — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 25, 2022

Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 6 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 8.8 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 3.6 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 6 degrees Celsius and Gurdaspur 4.5 degrees Celsius.

A cold wave swept through parts of Delhi and dense fog lowered visibility to 50 metres in some areas of the city, affecting road and rail traffic.

Ten trains were reported running late by 1:45 to 3:30 hours.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius -- three notches below normal. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 19 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

On Sunday, the capital reported a cold day. According to the weather office, a cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung on Sunday had settled at 16.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal and the lowest so far this season.