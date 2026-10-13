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Home / Punjab / Bittu scales Mansa hospital gate after being denied entry amid tension over Jhota’s killing

Bittu scales Mansa hospital gate after being denied entry amid tension over Jhota’s killing

Senior BJP leader Ravneet Bittu says Punjab is in the grip of fear and lawlessness. Police personnel are being murdered, citizens like Parvinder Jhota are being targeted, and gangsters roam fearlessly

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 05:44 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Former Union MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu standing outside the civil hospital in Mansa on Tuesday. Tribune Photo
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Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu was denied entry to the Civil Hospital in Mansa on Tuesday, following which he scaled the main gate to enter the hospital complex.

Bittu reached the hospital amid tensions following the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. He criticised the state government over its “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign, questioning its effectiveness in tackling the drug menace in Punjab.

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Bittu said, “Punjab is in the grip of fear and lawlessness. Police personnel are being murdered, citizens like Parvinder Jhota are being targeted, and gangsters roam fearlessly. With Bhagwant Mann holding the Home portfolio, who will protect Punjab when the government has failed to protect its own people?”

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Bittu also faced protests while crossing the area, with some protesters raising slogans against his grandfather and former Chief Minister Beant Singh. Some people also raised slogans against him and the BJP outside the Civil Hospital.

Later, in a Facebook Live, Bittu claimed that the Mansa police had detained him and taken him to an undisclosed location.

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He blamed the state government for the protests, alleging that it had orchestrated the demonstration and slogans against him.

Bittu also met those who had accompanied Parvinder Jhota and sustained injuries. A large number of police personnel were deployed at the Civil Hospital.

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