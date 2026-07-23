Bittu urges Punjab CM to fast-track stalled railway projects; writes to clear bottlenecks

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu has written to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, seeking his personal intervention to expedite the resolution of issues pending with the state government that are delaying several key railway infrastructure projects across Punjab.

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In his letter, Bittu stressed that the timely completion of these projects is of both national and state importance, as they will significantly strengthen rail connectivity, improve passenger and freight movement, boost industrial and agricultural growth, enhance logistics, generate employment and contribute to Punjab’s overall economic development.

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The Minister highlighted that despite the Centre’s commitment to significantly strengthening railway infrastructure in Punjab, a number of projects remain stalled due to pending land acquisition, statutory clearances and administrative approvals at the State Government level.

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Among the key projects highlighted in the letter are: the Firozpur–Patti New Rail Line Project. The 25.72-km rail line requires acquisition of 165.69 hectares of land in Firozpur and Tarn Taran districts. Although the Ministry of Railways deposited the entire land acquisition amount of Rs 194.11 crore with the Government of Punjab in December 2025, possession of the acquired land has still not been handed over, preventing the commencement of construction work.

The Rajpura–Mohali New Rail Line Project

The 18.11-km rail line continues to face delays due to pending land acquisition in Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib and Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar districts. Bittu has requested that the acquisition process be completed on priority to enable timely execution of the project.

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Nangal Dam–Talwara–Mukerian New Rail Line Project: While Stage-II forest clearance has already been secured for two proposals, final approval for the remaining proposal is pending due to clearance of the Wildlife Mitigation Plan by the Chief Wildlife Warden, Punjab. Railways submitted the Integrated Wildlife Mitigation Plan on June 16, 2026, and early approval is essential for obtaining final forest clearance and moving the project forward.

Raman Mandi–Sadda Singhwala New Rail Line Project: The project, which forms part of the Mansa–Bathinda Doubling Project, requires acquisition of 192.42 hectares of land in Mansa and Bathinda districts. Bittu urged the Punjab Government to expedite the land acquisition process.

The Minister also drew attention to delays affecting several Road Over Bridge (ROB) and Limited Height Subway (LHS) projects across Punjab due to pending land acquisition issues, delayed No Objection Certificates (NOCs), road closure approvals, traffic diversion permissions and other administrative clearances.

He also pointed out that projects in Ludhiana, Fazilka, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur, Mohali, Bathinda, Jalandhar and Pathankot are awaiting approvals from various district authorities and departments, resulting in avoidable delays in execution.

Appealing to the Chief Minister for immediate intervention, Bittu requested that appropriate directions be issued to all concerned departments and district authorities to accord the highest priority to resolving the pending issues so that these long-awaited railway infrastructure projects can be completed within the shortest possible time.