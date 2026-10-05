Bitumen price surge hits road works in poll-bound Punjab

The ever increasing prices of bitumen has cast its shadow on road construction in the poll-bound state of Punjab.

As the Assembly elections draw near, the state’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is desperate to showcase its investment in infrastructure during its campaign. Ahead of the polls, the party was to showcase upgrade of 40,968 km of roads across the state by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Punjab Mandi Board, with another 4,000 km to be upgraded by the local municipal bodies in urban areas. Together, the PWD and Mandi Board are undertaking 16,497-km road upgrade works.

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However, a perusal of documents available with The Tribune reveals that work on only 40% of the road length (16,454 km) has been completed, while 6,342 km has reached the coarse stone-laying stage and is awaiting the laying of bitumen top layer. Further, 3,813 km of roads being upgraded by the PWD and 2,529 km by the Mandi Board are awaiting the bitumen top layer. Commuters are facing inconvenience where the top coat on the roads is missing.

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Officials in the state government have told The Tribune that the price of bitumen has risen sharply since the US-Iran war started earlier this year. The price of bitumen is currently around Rs 8,900 per quintal, compared with Rs 4,000-4,500 per quintal before the war.

“The contractors are asking us to increase the rate. But the road work executing departments and the Finance Department have to discuss the issue first. The contractors’ clause mentions that variation in bitumen price will be taken into account during the period of execution of the contract. In fact, the Central Government has increased the bitumen prices for projects undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India. The state government is considering giving an increase on a par with that allowed by the Centre for its projects. It will soon be brought before the Cabinet for its approval,” said a senior officer in the PWD, requesting anonymity.

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It may be mentioned that these projects are also facing a fund crunch. Punjab Mandi Board requires Rs 6,884.34 crore for the 20,096 km of roads under its programme, while a sum of Rs 3,826.09 crore is available with it. The board is learnt to be receiving funds under the Centre’s Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment. While Rs 4,915 crore was budgeted for 2025-26 and 2026-27, to be given in three phases as a 50-year interest-free loan, Rs 2,165 crore has been received so far. The PWD is also facing a shortage of funds.