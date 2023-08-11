BJP a threat to democracy: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, August 11

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema on Friday accused the ruling BJP at the Centre of being a threat to democracy.

Addressing mediapersons here, he said the ruling party has no respect for the law. Referring to the circumventing of the Supreme Court decision on the selection committee for the Chief Election Commissioner of India by the ruling party, Cheema said it was necessary for all other political parties to oppose it tooth and nail.

Talking of the suspension of MP Raghav Chadha, Cheema said that the BJP was scared of AAP because they were vocal against the ruling party’s excesses. That is why they suspended Sanjay Singh, Sushil Rinku and Raghav Chadha. The BJP wants to scare Opposition leaders, but we will not be cowed down, he said.

Cheema said 1,500-member Road Security Force will be set up to ensure safety of commuters. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held earlier today, he said.

A help desk will also be set up at the IGI Airport, Delhi, for NRI Punjabis, Cheema said.

He said it was also decided to apply AI tools in governance.

#BJP #Democracy #Harpal Cheema