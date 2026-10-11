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Home / Punjab / BJP accuses AAP of U-turn on voter roll revision

BJP accuses AAP of U-turn on voter roll revision

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:44 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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The BJP on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of making a U-turn on the revision of electoral rolls after its leaders protested outside the Election Commission’s office in Chandigarh against the special intensive revision (SIR).

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon and former state chief Sunil Jakhar cited an old video in which AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal complained about bogus voters.

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Dhillon said the SIR in Punjab was being carried out by the state government and the Centre had no role in it. “Then who is AAP protesting against? Do Kejriwal and AAP no longer trust their own government?” he asked. He pointed out that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal had both assured the public that no genuine voter’s name would be deleted.

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Referring to a 2015 video, Dhillon said Kejriwal had claimed Delhi had more than 1.1 million duplicate voters and had submitted a list of such names to the Election Commission. “Why is he now taking a U-turn on an issue that he had himself raised earlier?” he said.

Jakhar said Kejriwal had abandoned not only his trademark muffler but also his earlier stand on the roll revision.

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