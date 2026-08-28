BJP accuses Punjab Govt of betraying employees

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state unit on Thursday mounted a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party government, accusing it of betraying employees, indulging in corruption and failing women. Party leaders said the Mann government had lost moral authority to govern the state.

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Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon said lakhs of government employees and pensioners had been forced to take to the streets for the first time in the state’s history. He alleged that the AAP government had withheld nearly Rs 15,000 crore in DA despite clear directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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“Employees are the backbone of every government, but here they are being deceived and denied their rightful dues. Crores are spent on advertisements in other states, yet Punjab’s own employees are told the treasury is empty,” Dhillon said, condemning CM Bhagwant Singh Mann for backing out twice planned meetings with employee organisations.