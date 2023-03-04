BJP activists seek CBI probe into state excise policy, stage protest in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda March 3

BJP district chief Sarup Chand Singla today staged a protest at the mini-secretariat and sought a CBI probe into the alleged excise policy scam in the state on the lines of New Delhi.

Activists of the party submitted a memorandum to the Bathinda District Magistrate in this regard.

Singla said like the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi, the Mann government had also been accused of corruption.

He said AAP Cabinet Ministers had been sent to jail for indulging in corruption.

Dayal Das Sodhi, state vice-president, BJP, said, “Punjab’s excise policy is similar to Delhi. Large-scale corruption has come to the fore in Delhi. As a result, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and others are in jail.”

BJP leaders said Mann had brought the excise policy to benefit his favourite businessmen.