BJP and AAP two sides of same coin, working to split Congress vote bank: Bajwa

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the AAP government in Punjab, stating that the ruling dispensation has pushed the state towards financial ruin and failed on the law and order front.

Terming BJP and AAP as two sides of the same coin, he claimed the two parties were working in tandem to weaken the Congress by splitting its traditional vote bank.

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Addressing the media here, Bajwa announced that the Congress would hold a massive ‘Insaf Rally’ in Sangrur on November 4, with Rahul Gandhi scheduled to address the gathering around 11.30 am.

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He said Sangrur was deliberately chosen as the venue as it is considered the political stronghold of AAP. The rally, he added, would seek accountability from the ruling party for what he described as years of unfulfilled promises and governance failures.

He also questioned the action taken by central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), against AAP leaders. He alleged that despite questioning ministers and officials, BJP had not taken decisive action against the AAP leadership.

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On the state’s financial position, Bajwa said Punjab’s debt had crossed Rs 4.72 lakh crore and could exceed Rs 5 lakh crore by the end of the present government’s tenure.

He recalled that before coming to power, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had promised to curb corruption and revenue leakages and generate additional resources by checking illegal mining to reduce the state’s debt. The Congress leader alleged that the government’s financial record had been contrary to those assurances.

He also criticised the state government’s handling of the drug menace, alleging that those campaigning against drugs were being targeted while drug traffickers continued to operate.

Referring to former IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Bajwa said the officer had been projected by AAP as a key figure in its campaign for justice in sacrilege cases but was sidelined after the party came to power.