Punjab BJP appoints five zonal in-charges

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

The BJP has divided the state into five zones and appointed in-charges for each zone.

Party’s state general secretary Jiwan Gupta has been appointed in-charge of Jalandhar (Urban), Jalandhar (Rural), North and South, Kapurthala, Ludhiana (Rural), Hoshiarpur and Jagraon.

Bikramjit Singh Cheema of Amritsar (Urban), Amritsar (Rural), Tarn Taran, Patiala (Urban), Patiala (Rural), North and South and Muktsar.

Gurpreet Singh Kangar is in-charge of Ferozepur, Faridkot, Moga, Fazilka, Mansa, Sangrur-1, Sangrur-2.

Rajesh Bagha of Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Batala, Hoshiarpur (Rural), Ludhiana (Urban), Ropar and Nawanshahar.

Mona Jaiswal is in-charge of Bathinda, Bathinda (Rural), Barnala, Malerkotla, Khanna, Fatehgarh Sahib and Mohali.

#BJP #Hoshiarpur #Kapurthala #tarn taran