BJP attacks AAP over ‘cash-for-transfer’ racket in Punjab, demands CM Mann’s resignation

The BJP on Wednesday stepped up its attack on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that an organised “cash-for-transfer-posting” network was operating in the state and demanding Mann’s immediate resignation to ensure an impartial investigation.

Advertisement

Addressing the media, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that the Enforcement Directorate’s investigation had brought to light a “rate card” for the transfer and posting of senior Punjab officials, including IAS and IPS officers. He claimed that the alleged arrangement involved fixing prices for particular charges and departments.

Advertisement

Bhatia alleged that Mann’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Rajbir Singh Ghuman, had figured in the material emerging from the ED investigation and questioned whether such an alleged operation could have continued “under the nose” of the Chief Minister without his knowledge.

Advertisement

The BJP spokesperson sought answers from Mann on whether Kejriwal was allegedly the “kingpin” behind the purported collection network and whether the Chief Minister had taken any action against those named in the investigation.

Bhatia also raised questions over the alleged circulation of confidential government documents. Referring to material placed by the ED before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, he claimed that draft lists relating to postings and transfers were allegedly found on the WhatsApp accounts or mobile phones of intermediaries.

Advertisement

Calling this a serious governance and security concern, Bhatia said confidential government material could potentially relate to sensitive matters, including law and order and national security, and questioned how such information could allegedly reach private intermediaries.

The BJP leader further alleged that the ED had written repeatedly to the Punjab Police asking it to register an FIR, but that no FIR had been registered despite seven communications. He argued that once information relating to a cognisable offence is reported, the police cannot arbitrarily choose whether or not to register a case.

The allegation has a direct political dimension because Bhatia linked the purported transfer-posting network to the functioning of the Mann government and argued that an investigation into the matter could not be considered independent while Mann remained Chief Minister.

“An impartial investigation can take place only when Bhagwant Mann resigns,” Bhatia said, arguing that an independent agency such as the CBI should investigate the entire matter.

Bhatia also referred to a public interest litigation before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, claiming that the petition alleges “institutional” and “organised” corruption in Punjab, including alleged cash-for-transfer, cash-for-policy and tender-related irregularities. He said the petition has sought a CBI investigation.

The BJP spokesperson pointed out that the High Court had taken note of the seriousness of the allegations and that the matter was listed for further hearing on September 3.

Bhatia named several individuals while alleging that they were being protected by the Punjab Government, including Mann’s OSD Rajbir Ghuman and people he identified as Ghuman’s associates. He demanded that the alleged role of each person be investigated according to law.

The BJP’s attack also sought to revive its broader political argument against the AAP leadership by drawing a parallel between the alleged Punjab transfer-posting racket and the corruption allegations that have previously been levelled against the Kejriwal government in Delhi.

Bhatia alleged that a similar “rate-card model” had operated in Delhi and accused Kejriwal and Mann of allowing middlemen and intermediaries to exercise influence over government postings.

He also questioned how more than 20 senior IAS and IPS officers could allegedly be transferred or posted through an intermediary network without the Chief Minister being aware of it. Such decisions, he argued, ultimately fall within the political and administrative responsibility of the Chief Minister.

On that basis, Bhatia demanded Mann’s resignation, saying that the Chief Minister should step aside to allow an independent investigation into the allegations.

The BJP’s intervention comes ahead of the next hearing in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and puts the Mann government under renewed political pressure over allegations of corruption and interference in the state’s administrative machinery.