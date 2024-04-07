BJP attacks AAP over Tarn Taran incident

New Delhi, April 6
The BJP on Saturday attacked the ruling AAP over an incident from Tarn Taran where a 55-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and paraded in a semi-naked condition.
BJP national spokesperson RP Singh said, “This incident in the land of the Gurus has shamed the entire Sikh community. Law and order has collapsed in Punjab. Crime is soaring but CM is busy visiting Delhi.”
The BJP alleged that Mann was concerned “more about election campaign and extending support to jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto
Says party has drifted far from Freedom Movement era
ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala
One side of highway had been blocked by farmers