BJP attacks AAP over Tarn Taran incident

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

The BJP on Saturday attacked the ruling AAP over an incident from Tarn Taran where a 55-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and paraded in a semi-naked condition.

BJP national spokesperson RP Singh said, “This incident in the land of the Gurus has shamed the entire Sikh community. Law and order has collapsed in Punjab. Crime is soaring but CM is busy visiting Delhi.”

The BJP alleged that Mann was concerned “more about election campaign and extending support to jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.”

