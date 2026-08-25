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Home / Punjab / BJP backs Punjab employees' 'Maha Strike' over pending DA on August 27

BJP backs Punjab employees' 'Maha Strike' over pending DA on August 27

'The Punjab Government can no longer hide behind excuses or administrative reasoning'

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:39 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon. FILE
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Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extended its full support to the decision of government employees and pensioners to observe ‘Maha Strike’, including mass casual leave on August 27, in protest against the non-release of their pending Dearness Allowance (DA) by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab.

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State president of BJP Punjab, Kewal Singh Dhillon, said the employees and pensioners have been compelled to take this step after repeated representations and prolonged denial of their legitimate dues.

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Dhillon said the Punjab Government can no longer hide behind excuses or administrative reasoning, as the matter has already been decided by the judiciary. The High Court, rejecting the arguments put forward by the state government, had directed the release of the pending DA. He said the Punjab Government subsequently challenged the decision before the Double Bench headed by the Hon’ble Chief Justice, but the earlier decision was upheld.

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“It is deeply unfortunate and painful that despite repeated judicial pronouncements, the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP Government continues to disregard the legitimate claims of its employees and pensioners. Such an attitude reflects the government’s insensitivity towards those who have served the state for decades,” Dhillon said.

He further said that the government’s continued failure to comply with judicial directions has now resulted in contempt proceedings, which is a serious matter and should never have reached this stage.

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The BJP Punjab president demanded that the AAP government immediately release all pending DA dues and honour the directions of the courts without any further delay. He said employees and pensioners deserve financial security, dignity and justice, and the government must stop forcing them to repeatedly struggle for what is legally and rightfully theirs.

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