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Home / Punjab / BJP backs striking staff, slams govt threats in Punjab

BJP backs striking staff, slams govt threats in Punjab

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:17 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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The state government should comply with court orders instead of intimidating employees participating in the ongoing strike said, Punjab BJP spokesperson Sarchand Singh Khiala on Sunday

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Khiala said if the BJP formed the government in Punjab, all High Court judgments concerning employees’ rights and service-related matters would be implemented in letter and spirit.

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Reacting to the state government’s reported move to seek lists of employees participating in the strike and initiate action against them, Khiala accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of trying to suppress employees’ legitimate grievances through administrative pressure rather than resolving them through dialogue. He said Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon had extended the party’s full support to employees and pensioners and condemned the issuance of show-cause notices to those participating in the strike.

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Khiala said a government that had failed to resolve the legitimate demands of its employees was now resorting to threats, preparing lists of absent employees and contemplating punitive action.

“This is not the conduct expected of a democratic government; it reflects arrogance and administrative failure,” he said. “Preparing lists of employees will not erase the list of the government’s failures. Threats will not clear pending DA dues, nor can the government evade its responsibility to comply with court orders.”

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He said pending Dearness Allowance (DA) and other dues of Punjab government employees were not merely demands raised by unions but legitimate entitlements earned through years of service. These dues, he added, were directly linked to the financial security of thousands of families.

“With the Assembly elections approaching, the government must realise that government employees are not confined to offices. They are connected with every voter virtually across Punjab,” he said.

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