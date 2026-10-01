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Home / Punjab / BJP calls 2-day brainstorming on Punjab elections from today, BL Santosh to lead

BJP calls 2-day brainstorming on Punjab elections from today, BL Santosh to lead

Feedback on ground level issues, alliance strategy and organisational depth to be sought; district leaders to assemble in Panchkula's Red Bishop resort for talks today and tomorrow

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:36 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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BJP national general secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh (centre), Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon and others in Patiala, on August 24. Tribune file photo
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After the conclusion of its public outreach on the issue of drug abuse in the state, the BJP will commence a crucial two-day brainstorming on the 2027 Punjab election strategy from today.

The discussions, to be held at Red Bishop resort in Haryana's Panchkula, today and tomorrow will be led by BJP national general secretary organisation BL Santosh, who is the primary leader and link between the BJP and the RSS at the national level.

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Santosh has called all district presidents, district unit in charges and co-in charges for detailed deliberations today and tomorrow.

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"The meeting will take stock of the response and the success of the public outreach we conducted on the issue of drugs and will also discuss the strategy for the Punjab elections, due next year," Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon told The Tribune today.

The BJP has already begun pin-pointing strong seats where they believe they have a winning potential.

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The discussions will commence today evening and conclude tomorrow, sources said.

The ground feedback will be sought on the scale of organisational depth of the BJP, especially in rural areas where the party has been traditionally weak.

Alliance strategy and whether the BJP should go with the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Akali Punar Surjit faction is also bound to come up.

BJP president Nitin Nabin has repeatedly said that while the party is building its own strength across all 117 seats in Punjab, the alliance matters would be finalised later, depending on ground feedback and surveys and the aspiration of the voters.

BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal leaders have not been attacking one another in political rallies in a sign that backdoor talks are on, though premature.

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