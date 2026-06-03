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Home / Punjab / BJP camps trade charges after Bathinda MC election debacle

BJP camps trade charges after Bathinda MC election debacle

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Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 07:50 AM Jun 03, 2026 IST
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A war of words has erupted within the BJP in Bathinda following the party’s dismal performance in the recently concluded MC elections, exposing divisions between camps led by former MLA and BJP district president Sarup Chand Singla and former Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal.

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The feud has primarily played out between Sarup’s son Dinav Singla and Manpreet’s brother-in-law Jaijeet Singh Johal, known as Jojo.

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Dinav in a social media post highlighted the BJP’s poor performance in Gidderbaha, where the party contested under Manpreet’s leadership and secured only 973 votes in all 19 wards.

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Earlier, Jojo had criticised the Singla camp, alleging that the BJP failed to field candidates in seven wards and managed to secure only 16,255 votes across the city.

Responding to the allegations, Singla said he did not closely follow social media, but acknowledged receiving complaints against certain individuals allegedly working against BJP candidates.

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Jojo, however, questioned Sarup’s strategy. “Why did a close aide of Sarup contest as AAP candidate, and why did Sarup not field a candidate against him?” he said.

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