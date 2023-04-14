BJP candidate an outsider, says AAP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 13

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday claimed that the BJP had no ground level support in Punjab and no one wanted to fight the Jalandhar byelection for it. This, AAP said, is the reason the BJP is fielding a candidate — Inder Iqbal Atwal — who is an ‘outsider’ and not even aware of the issues of Jalandhar.

The AAP also alleged that one person who joined the BJP along with Atwal was a drug kingpin. The AAP said he had served a jail sentence for a 2008 drug case. Addressing the media here, AAP Punjab secretary Rajwinder Kaur Thiara alleged that with Atwal, former Youth Akali Dal leader Purshottam Sondhi had joined the BJP, and that he had been caught with 23 kg of heroin in 2008. Thiara was joined by AAP Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh, Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural and Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora during the media interaction. Balkar said a man caught for smuggling 23 kg of heroin by the DRI was inducted by the BJP into the party.