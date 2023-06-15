BJP chief JP Nadda meets Capt Amarinder Singh at his Mohali house

Chandigarh, June 15
BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday met former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his family at his house in Mohali.
Nadda was accompanied by party's national vice president Saudan Singh.
"It was a pleasure to welcome @BJP4India President @JPNadda ji and Vice President @saudansinghbjp ji at my residence today,” said the former Punjab chief minister, who is the member of the party's national executive.
On this occasion, Amarinder's wife and MP Preneet Kaur, daughter Jai Inder Kaur and son Raninder Singh were also present.
Last year, Amarinder had joined the BJP.
Nadda later met Arjuna awardee and shooter Anjum Moudgil at her house in Chandigarh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi police file chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, want POCSO complaint to be cancelled
As per the reports, around 20 people have recorded their sta...
Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy; landfall today; Somnath, Dwarkadhish temples shut
This will be the second cyclone to hit the state in two year...
Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England
While unnamed sources say the cause of death was cancer, his...
Indian-origin teen 'brutally stabbed' in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing
Grace and fellow student Barnaby Webber were on their way ba...
Relief for Indians; Canadian immigration minister says 'no deportation' of students not involved in visa fraud
India has been raising the issue concerning Indian students ...