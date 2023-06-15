BJP chief JP Nadda meets Capt Amarinder Singh at his Mohali house

PTI

Chandigarh, June 15

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday met former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his family at his house in Mohali.

Nadda was accompanied by party's national vice president Saudan Singh.

"It was a pleasure to welcome @BJP4India President @JPNadda ji and Vice President @saudansinghbjp ji at my residence today,” said the former Punjab chief minister, who is the member of the party's national executive.

On this occasion, Amarinder's wife and MP Preneet Kaur, daughter Jai Inder Kaur and son Raninder Singh were also present.

Last year, Amarinder had joined the BJP.

Nadda later met Arjuna awardee and shooter Anjum Moudgil at her house in Chandigarh.