BJP chief Nitin Nabin arrives in Punjab to boost party cadre for 2027 polls

BJP national president Nitin Nabin arrived in Amritsar on Saturday, his first visit to Punjab after assuming the charge of the party's top position.

Advertisement

He will be taking part in a series of religious, social and organisational programmes in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana during his three-day stay in the state.

Advertisement

This tour comes amid the BJP's push to expand its footprint in the political landscape of Punjab where it intends to contest all 117 seats during the 2027 assembly elections.

Advertisement

His visit is being seen as an effort to energise the cadre and review the party's preparedness for the assembly elections, which are due early next year.

Nabin's Punjab visit also comes close on the heels of the appointment of Kewal Singh Dhillon, a Jat Sikh face, as the state unit president ahead of the crucial assembly polls.

Advertisement

It was for the first time that the BJP chose a Jat Sikh to head the state unit in Punjab with an eye on the 2027 assembly polls.

Nabin, accompanied by party national general secretary Tarun Chugh, arrived at the Amritsar airport in the afternoon.

Punjab BJP president Dhillon, former state unit chief Sunil Jakhar and several party leaders were present there to welcome him. He was scheduled to visit the Golden Temple to offer prayers. He will also visit Jallianwala Bagh, Durgiana Mandir and Sri Ram Tirath Mandir.

Later, he will travel to Jalandhar, where BJP workers and supporters will welcome him.

On June 21, Nabin will take part in International Yoga Day celebrations at Lovely Professional University in Phagwara.

He will then proceed to Ludhiana and inaugurate the district BJP office on Dugri Road.

The national BJP chief will also address a meeting of sub-circle incharges and senior party functionaries.

In the evening, he will interact with industrialists and members of the business community.

On June 22, Nabin will meet Members of Parliament, former MPs, MLAs, former MLAs and youth representatives.

He will also participate in a youth conclave and hold meetings with state office-bearers, district presidents and members of the BJP Punjab core group.