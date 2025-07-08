BJP chief Sunil Jakhar blasts government over rising crime rates

State BJP chief Sunil Jakhar addressed concerns over law and order during the ‘Arthi Phoonk’ demonstration. He mentioned about the recent murder of businessman Sanjay Verma where he expressed that traders in Punjab may now consider paying ransom to gangsters rather than relying on government protection.

Jakhar criticised the government for its false promises, stating that public faith is dwindling as citizens yearn for a crime-free environment like that of Uttar Pradesh. Despite the intense heat, hundreds gathered at Bhagat Singh Chowk for about 90 minutes, protesting against the state government.

He remarked, “Today it was not only Sanjay Verma’s pyre, but also the pyre of law and order that was consigned to flames.” The daylight murder has raised alarm bells within the local business community.

Jakhar pointed out that AAP leaders had previously vowed to eradicate drug abuse and crime in Punjab, but noted that these issues persist. The youth who have been dragged into the pit of drug abuse are roaming around openly with arms under the influence of gangsters. He highlighted four recent incidents of gunfire as evidence of escalating gangster activities.

Furthermore, he lamented that claims of guiding Punjab's youth toward a positive future have proven ineffective. He urged youth to reconsider their choices between a risky life of crime or a brighter future through right paths.

Jakhar called on the Punjab government to take decisive action against gangster culture rather than following the failed models of Delhi's leaders.