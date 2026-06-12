BJP condemns Golden Temple sacrilege attempt, seeks accountability from Mann govt

The BJP on Friday strongly condemned the June 10 sacrilege attempt at Sri Harmandir Sahib, calling it a direct attack on the religious sentiments and collective consciousness of the Sikh community.

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BJP national spokesperson R P Singh said the party was “deeply anguished” and outraged by the reported incident at the holiest Sikh shrine. Such an act, he added, was not merely a security breach but an assault on the faith of millions of Sikhs across the globe.

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Singh pointed to the December 2021 sacrilege attempt, in which an individual had entered the sanctum area of Sri Harmandir Sahib and tried to desecrate the sacred maryada before being overpowered by devotees.

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He said that incident had shaken conscience of the entire nation and led to assurances of strengthened security protocols. Yet another attempt at the most revered Sikh shrine, he said, raised disturbing questions about the effectiveness of the Punjab government’s security and intelligence apparatus.

The BJP spokesperson said the Bhagwant Mann-led government could not escape accountability by issuing routine statements of condemnation. He demanded clear answers on why such incidents continued despite past warnings.

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He sought details on the measures implemented after the 2021 attempt, questioning why public confidence in the security had not been restored despite repeated assurances.

Singh demanded a transparent, time-bound and comprehensive investigation into the incident, stating that all individuals involved, directly or indirectly, should be identified and brought to justice.

Sri Harmandir Sahib, he said, was not just a place of worship but a symbol of sacrifice, spiritual resilience and universal brotherhood.