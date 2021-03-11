Coordinated efforts needed to tackle terror in Punjab: BJP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

Extending full cooperation to the AAP government in Punjab to deal with terror challenges, the BJP today called for coordinated efforts to defeat the designs of the nation’s enemies.

The BJP also hoped that the AAP government would get down to face the serious terror challenges and refix its priorities from political vendetta to serious governance. “The Mohali terror attack should come as a warning that you can’t take security of the state lightly and use the police to settle a score with your political opponents,” the BJP said.

“Monday’s terror attack should be a cause for concern for all of us, irrespective of our political affiliations,” state BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma said.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said the “grave laxity” in surveillance under the AAP government has “exposed Punjab once again to the threat of revival of militancy”. “It is time CM Bhagwant Mann stopped playing second fiddle to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and campaigning for him in other states, leaving Punjab in the hands of lawless forces,” he said.