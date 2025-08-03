BJP councillors booked after they ‘create ruckus’ at Ludhiana mayor’s office 

The Ludhiana police have registered an FIR against BJP councillors and 20 unidentified people after they allegedly created ruckus at the mayor’s office here on Friday.

Advertisement

The BJP councillors had gone to meet the mayor to raise development works issue when an argument started and sudden angry outbursts by the councillors escalated the situation.

The security asked the councillors to leave, but they started shouting slogans.

Advertisement

The FIR names Kulwant Singh Kanti, husband of councillor Kuldeep Singh, Ward 33; Vishal Gulati, husband of councillor Ruchi Gulati, Ward 73; Jatinder Gorayan, husband of councillor Ruby, Ward 17; Mukesh Khatri, councillor, Ward 76; and Gauravjit Gora, councillor, Ward 80; and 20 unidentified people.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of ASI Saudagar Singh, posted at the mayor's office. According to him, the above-mentioned people started creating ruckus in the office and there were heated arguments with the mayor. When the mayor wanted to go for a public meeting, an attempt was made to stop her.

Advertisement

BJP's district president Rajneesh Dhiman said the BJP workers and councillors are not afraid of any such FIR. “Our councillors had gone to the mayor’s office to raise the voice of the people. We will keep doing so.”