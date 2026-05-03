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Home / Punjab / BJP courts OBC voters in Punjab with Haryana playbook; CM Saini targets Congress, AAP

BJP courts OBC voters in Punjab with Haryana playbook; CM Saini targets Congress, AAP

Haryana CM Saini accuses the Congress and the AAP of neglecting and exploiting OBC communities in Punjab for political gains

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Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 05:20 PM May 03, 2026 IST
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Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini at OBC meet of the BJP in Ropar on Sunday.
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In a calibrated political move ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, the BJP on Saturday organised an Other Backward Classes (OBC) outreach programme in Ropar, signalling its intent to consolidate a crucial voter base in the state.

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The event was attended by Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, BJP’s acting Punjab President Ashwani Sharma and Iqbal Singh Lalpura, member of the parliamentary board of BJP, among other senior leaders.

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The programme is being seen as part of the BJP’s broader strategy to expand its footprint in Punjab by mobilising OBC communities, a segment that has historically played a decisive role in electoral outcomes. Party insiders indicated that the BJP is attempting to replicate its Haryana model, where targeted outreach and social coalition-building among OBCs contributed significantly to its electoral success.

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Addressing media persons after the event, Saini launched a sharp attack on both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of neglecting and exploiting OBC communities for political gains. “The Congress treated OBCs merely as a vote bank to remain in power, without undertaking any meaningful steps for their social and economic upliftment,” he said.

Turning his criticism towards the ruling AAP government in Punjab, Saini alleged that corruption had worsened under its regime.

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“In terms of corruption, the AAP government has surpassed even the Congress. The people of Punjab are witnessing administrative failure and lack of accountability,” he said.

Drawing comparisons between Haryana and Punjab, the Haryana Chief Minister sought to highlight what he termed a model of efficient governance. He claimed that farmers in Haryana were receiving timely payments for their produce and that procurement operations were being conducted smoothly.

“In Punjab, farmers are facing hardships. Delays in payments and procurement issues are causing distress,” he said.

Saini also pointed to infrastructure disparities, stating that rural roads in Punjab were in poor condition compared to those in Haryana. “The condition of rural connectivity reflects the governance priorities of a state. Haryana has focused on strengthening its infrastructure, while Punjab seems to be lagging,” he added.

In a symbolic gesture aimed at connecting with local sentiments, Saini donned a traditional Punjabi turban during his visit, projecting himself as a leader aligned with the cultural ethos of the state.

Political observers believe that such gestures, combined with repeated visits, are part of the BJP’s effort to position the Haryana development model as a viable alternative for Punjab voters.

Sources within the party revealed that the Ropar event is one of several planned engagements targeting different social groups across Punjab. The BJP, which has struggled to gain significant electoral ground in the state in recent years, is now focusing on micro-level social engineering to broaden its support base.

The emphasis on OBC outreach comes at a time when political competition in Punjab is intensifying, with all major parties attempting to recalibrate their strategies ahead of the elections. By foregrounding issues such as governance, corruption, farmer welfare, and infrastructure, the BJP appears to be crafting a narrative that contrasts its governance record in Haryana with the current situation in Punjab.

While it remains to be seen how effectively this strategy translates into electoral gains, the Ropar meet underscores the BJP’s renewed push to emerge as a formidable contender in Punjab’s evolving political landscape.

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