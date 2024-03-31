BJP does not want opposition parties to unite: Bhagwant Mann at INDIA bloc rally

New Delhi, March 31
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said the ruling BJP was trying to break the country into several pieces and urged people not to be swayed by the party's "new jumlas" during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Addressing an INDIA bloc rally at the Ramlila Maidan here, Mann said the BJP does not want the opposition parties to unite. "These people do not want that we should sit together. Let's come together," Mann said.
Mann said the country belongs to all its 140 crore people and is no one's "property".
"The country got freedom after several freedom fighters gave their lives. They want to break this country into several pieces. They brought CAA," he said.
Mann said that during the polls, "new factories of jumlas will come up" and asked people "not to be swayed by them".
The INDIA bloc rally was convened by the opposition alliance to rally around the issue of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in the excise policy case.
On Kejriwal's arrest, the Punjab chief minister said, "He is not a person, but an idea. You can arrest Arvind Kejriwal but how will you arrest his thinking?" he asked.
