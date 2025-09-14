DT
BJP doing politics on 'dead bodies', alleges Cheema

BJP doing politics on ‘dead bodies’, alleges Cheema

Says Centre owes state Rs 60,000 cr in GST, Rural Development Fund
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 07:28 AM Sep 14, 2025 IST
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. File photo
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday accused the BJP of doing politics on “dead bodies” instead of extending genuine help to flood-hit Punjab.

Cheema said, “If the Centre claims to have details of Rs 12,000 crore (SDRF), they should make these public. We have already released Punjab Government’s figures. The Centre owes Punjab Rs 60,000 crore in the GST and Rural Development Fund. We have also demanded interim relief of Rs 20,000 crore. Punjab needs Rs 80,000 crore in total to recover from the devastation.”

He said the Centre should release pending dues and provide immediate relief rather than making hollow claims. Cheema, accompanied by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, visited flood-affected areas of Anandpur Sahib segment to take stock of the situation.

He said the state government was committed to compensate affected families for loss of houses, crops and livestock. He added that roads, bridges and culverts damaged in the floods would be rebuilt and expanded.

“There is a need to channel rivers to protect this area from future disasters. Our government has already imposed zero tolerance towards illegal mining,” he said. Cheema lauded Bains for launching “Operation Rahat” to provide immediate assistance to people.

