BJP expels 4 from party

Chandigarh, September 6
The Punjab BJP today expelled four party leaders, including its Garhshankar candidate Namisha Mehta, for indiscipline.
Others include Dalvinder Singh Dhillon, Kuldeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh .
