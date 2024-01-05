BJP for CBI probe into Jalandhar Smart City ‘scam’

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 4

The BJP has written to Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, seeking an inquiry by the CBI and Central Vigilance Commission into the “misappropriation” of Central funds of Rs 1,000 crore that were sent to the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation for the Smart City project.

In a letter to Meghwal on January 2, BJP leaders alleged: “Due to the connivance of MC officials, contractors and political leaders, rampant corruption was carried out in works under various projects of the Smart City.”

