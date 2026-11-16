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Home / Punjab / BJP forms poll panels for Punjab; Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha among members

BJP forms poll panels for Punjab; Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha among members

Former Rajya Sabha MP Avinash Khanna to lead manifesto committee

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:28 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Sunday constituted the party’s state manifesto committee and state chargesheet committee for the 2027 Assembly elections, assigning key responsibilities to several senior leaders. He also indicated that a few more important committees would be announced in the coming days.

According to a party statement, former Punjab BJP president and former Rajya Sabha member Avinash Rai Khanna has been appointed chairman of the state manifesto committee.

The committee includes Manpreet Singh Badal, Ashwani Sharma, Manoranjan Kalia, Som Parkash, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Ashwani Sekhri, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Raghav Chadha, Rajinder Gupta, Harbhajan Singh, Parampal Kaur and advocate HS Phoolka as members. The 13-member panel comprises former ministers, former legislators, Members of Parliament and senior party office-bearers, and will be tasked with preparing the party’s vision document for the Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has been appointed chairman of the state chargesheet committee. The members of the committee include Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Vijay Sampla, Shwet Malik, Maharani Preneet Kaur, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Dinesh Babbu, Sushil Rinku, Geja Ram, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, SS Channi and Jagmeet Singh Brar.

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The 14-member committee comprises senior political leaders with experience in both state and national politics. It is expected to prepare a detailed charge sheet highlighting the alleged failures of the incumbent AAP government ahead of the elections.

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