Home / Punjab / BJP gears up for Amit Shah rally in Moga

BJP gears up for Amit Shah rally in Moga

The rally is scheduled to be held on March 14

Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:06 PM Mar 12, 2026 IST
Preparations in full swing for Amit Shah’s rally in Moga. Image credit/Himanshu Mahajan
BJP leadership, supporters and party workers are enthusiastic about the upcoming political rally by Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab next year. The rally is scheduled to be held on March 14 in Moga.

Party leaders claim that the expected turnout has led to an acute shortage of buses to transport people to the venue. Around 3,000 private buses have already been hired by the party to ferry people from rural as well as urban areas to the rally site.

Terming the event a “major shift in the political scenario in Punjab”, rally in-charge Anil Sarin, who is also the BJP spokesperson, told The Tribune that additional vehicles were being arranged to accommodate the large number of supporters.

“In my entire political career, I have not seen such enthusiasm among the masses, party leaders and party workers. Some people have even expressed disappointment at not being able to get seats on the buses. Separate vehicles are now being arranged for them,” Sarin said.

Another BJP leader, Bikram Singh Sidhu, said that party leaders were diligently performing the responsibilities assigned to them, as the rally was expected to significantly impact the political landscape in the state.

Several senior leaders, including Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Ashwani Sharma, are likely to attend the rally in Moga.

Regular meetings are also being held in Ludhiana to ensure the rally’s success.

“The rally will lay the foundation for the 2027 Assembly elections in Punjab. Just as there is a wave of BJP across the country, people in Punjab also want to see a double-engine government in the state. Farmers and BJP workers across Punjab are showing great enthusiasm for the rally,” said former BJP Punjab president Ashwani Sharma.

