BJP gets absolute majority in Abohar MC election

In the Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP secured a spectacular victory in the hometown of former state BJP president Sunil Jakhar. Advertisement

As per the final results announced by Returning Officer-cum-Subdivisional Magistrate Ravinder Singh Arora on Friday evening, the BJP won in 28 wards, AAP in 20, and the Congress and an Independent got one seat each.

Advertisement

Thanking the electorate, MLA Sandeep Jakhar said the people had taught AAP a lesson for gross neglect of Abohar’s development by the state government. Former mayor Vimal Thatai said the state government had not even appointed a full-time commissioner for the past four years to ensure smooth working in the MC.

Advertisement

A day before the voting, Sunil Jakhar visited Abohar and described the electoral battle in the town as “BJP versus all”, as there were indications that the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal were allegedly supporting AAP candidates from behind the scenes in an effort to defeat the BJP.

The BJP’s dilemma was also that state party secretary and former municipal council president Shiv Raj Goyal openly expressed anger over the distribution of tickets. In addition, 50 old-timers had quit the BJP. They had announced not to oppose the BJP but some of them were found campaigning for non-BJP candidates. Congress and SAD leaders had openly announced support for a dissident BJP leader’s wife, who contested as an Independent candidate but lost.