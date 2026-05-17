BJP hatching a conspiracy against opponents in Punjab through SIR: Malvinder Kang

Upping the ante against the rollout of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, the Aam Aadmi Party MP from Anandpur Sahib, Malvinder Kang, said the BJP is hatching a conspiracy against its opponents through SIR.

Advertisement

In a video message, Kang said, “The conspiracy being hatched by the BJP through SIR poses a grave danger to democracy. The BJP will now try to strike the names of the people of Punjab off the rolls using SIR, but we will not allow this to happen.”

Advertisement

He said the democracy in the country will survive only if all safeguard the voting rights of citizens. Referring to the West Bengal election, where the TMC has been blaming SIR for its defeat, Kang came out in the TMC support saying, “In Bengal, the BJP did not win the election; rather, they looted it by misusing the security forces and the Election Commission.”

Advertisement

Kang was the BJP state general secretary till 2020, when he resigned from the party in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the three farm laws.

“The BJP earlier tried to defame Punjab and its farmers. Through SIR, the BJP will try to push out the bona fide voters of Punjab,” he said.

Advertisement

The preparation and training work for SIR will start in the state on June 15. The draft electoral rolls will be published on July 31 and the final electoral rolls will be published on October 1.

Other than the BJP, all other major political parties in the state have opposed the SIR.