BJP is past, AAP my future: Bhagat

Jalandhar, April 16
Former BJP leader Mahinder Bhagat, who quit the BJP recently to join AAP, today said the BJP was his past and the AAP was his future. Addressing mediapersons, along with Finance Minister Harpal Singh, Cheema, Bhagat said his father, 90-year old former Cabinet Minister Bhagat Chunni Lal, was harassed by his former party colleagues.
Father tortured
The change of party is a democratic right. Anyone can change his ideology or conviction. My BJP brothers and associates with whom I served for long took my father from our home without permission and harassed and tortured him. —Mahinder Bhagat, AAP leader
Interestingly Bhagat was accompanied by senior AAP leaders Harpal Cheema, Harchand Singh Barsat, former Cong and SAD leader Jagbir Brar among others while his rivals from the Jalandhar West constituency MLA Sheetal Angural and Jalandhar AAP MP canddiate Sushil Rinku weren’t present.
Bhagat said, “I watched my ‘bauji’ (father) live. The change of party is a democratic right. Anyone can change his ideology or conviction. As far as my father is concerned, my BJP brothers and associates with whom I served for long took my father from our home without permission and harassed and tortured him.”
He added, “We must help the government which is working for the poor. For the past one year, the government has done a lot for the cause of the poor and implement welfare schemes.”
