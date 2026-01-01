BJP launches awareness campaign in favour of G RAM G

The BJP today launched an awareness campaign for the newly introduced Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G), which has replaced MGNREGA, from the Fazilka subdivision.

Advertisement

The programme was presided over by the BJP’s state president Sunil Jakhar.

Advertisement

The BJP launched the scheme from remote Kheo Wali Dhab village, considered a stronghold of the party.

Advertisement

Jakhar began his address by raising slogan G RAM G instead of “Jai Shri Ram”.

While launching the awareness campaign, he gave a new slogan “Yudh Bharishtachar Virudh” (war against corruption) in support of G RAM G.

Advertisement

The slogan has been raised to point towards the alleged corruption prevalent in the MGNREGA scheme.

He said the Central government was ready to give Rs 2,000 crore to Punjab under the G Ram G scheme and appealed to the Punjab Government to release its share for the development of the rural areas.

The BJP president alleged that the Punjab Government had spent Rs 1,000 crore on hoardings installed across Punjab and other states to promote Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. Jakhar alleged that the Punjab Government had failed to provide 100 days of employment.

Accusing large-scale corruption in the MGNREGA scheme, he said huge funds were misappropriated in Fazilka district under the MGNREGA scheme.

Throwing light on the G Ram G scheme, Jakhar said the Opposition’s hue and cry over the change of name was unnecessary, as Mahatma Gandhi had said that the country dwelled in villages, and the objective of the new scheme was also to fulfill the dream of Mahatma.

He said under the scheme, the amount would be directly deposited into labourers’ bank accounts, which would curb corruption.

He added that the problems of the Opposition leaders began here, as now they would not be able to indulge in corrupt practices.

Taking a dig at the AAP, Jakhar said the Punjab Government was actually being run by Delhi leaders like Kejriwal, Sisodia and others, and that is why a bungalow next to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence had allegedly been allotted to Kejriwal.

Former minister Surjit Kumar Jyani, meanwhile, alleged that famous saying “Chor Machaye Shor” suitably fits Opposition leaders who favoured old scheme MGNREGA.

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar, in his address, said the Punjab Assembly session called G RAM G nothing but a drama, which produced neither any result nor any meaningful debate on the new scheme.

Later, Jakhar, along with his supporters, visited under-construction Badha Lake being constructed under the MGNREGA scheme. He levelled allegation of corruption in the construction of the lake.