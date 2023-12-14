BJP leader Bony Ajnala fails to appear as witness before SIT in 2021 drug case

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, December 13

BJP leader Amarpal Singh Bony Ajnala, who had been asked to appear before the special investigating team (SIT) as witness here today, did not make it to Patiala and sought exemption on ‘personal grounds’.

The SIT has summoned him again on December 15 to question him in the 2021 drugs case.

In a last-minute communiqué, Ajnala informed SIT that due to some domestic reasons he would not be able to appear and would do so on any given next date. He was asked by the officers to appear on Friday at the office of the Patiala Additional DGP, MS Chhina. Majithia had also been summoned by the Punjab Police and asked to appear on December 18.

Talking to The Tribune, Ajnala said, “I will certainly appear before SIT and repeat whatever I know in the case. In 2016, when I was the Chief Parliamentary Secretary, I had made some revelations about the drug trade and sand mining in a two-page letter to the then Chief Minister, Parkash Singh Badal. I stand by my allegations and will tell SIT about the same.”

Ajnala claims that in 2016, he had informed Badal about the drugs and illegal mining trade in Punjab and the involvement of ‘some politicians’. “I had taken a stand against the wrongdoings in 2016 and will continue to back the truth,” he said.

Meanwhile, a SIT member said Ajnala's questioning was vital in the case. “We have a questionnaire ready for him for Friday,” he revealed.

The SIT is probing the Jagdish Bhola drug case against Majithia.

Majithia was booked under the NDPS Act on December 20, 2021. Bony Ajnala will appear before SIT for the second time during the AAP government. He first appeared in May 2022.

The case registered under Sections 25, 27(a) and 29 of the NDPS Act in Mohali was being investigated by SIT. Ajnala is a prosecution witness in the drugs case against Majithia. The case was registered on the basis of a report by the then anti-drug Special Task Force head, Harpreet Singh Sidhu, submitted in 2018.

