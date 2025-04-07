BJP leader Grewal blames Punjab government, police for ‘state-sponsored harassment’ of farmers

BJP national farmers’ leader Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal has held the Punjab Government and certain police officials directly responsible for what he termed the "harassment and losses" suffered by farmers at the Shambhu and Khanauri border sites during recent protests.

Addressing the media, Grewal alleged a deliberate and politically motivated campaign by the state administration to discredit the farmers’ movement and tarnish the image of the BJP in Punjab. He claimed that several tractors and trolleys belonging to farmers were illegally impounded, shifted, or even stolen — many of which, he said, were later found at properties allegedly linked to ruling party legislators and their associates.

“This is not merely mismanagement; this is a clear case of state-sponsored theft and political vendetta,” Grewal said. “The state government and certain police officers, working in tandem, have orchestrated a deep-rooted conspiracy to defame the BJP and undermine the rights of our farmers.”

Rejecting any involvement of the Union Government, Grewal stated that the attempt to shift blame to the Centre was unfounded and misleading. “The chaos is entirely the result of local-level political interference and police complicity,” he said.

Grewal announced that he is writing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting an immediate and independent investigation into the matter. He said he would also meet the Home Minister in person to press for swift action.

He demanded that all tractors and trolleys seized by the Punjab Police be returned to their rightful owners without delay, and that farmers be fully compensated for their losses. He also called for strict action against individuals — both political and administrative — found guilty of participating in or facilitating the alleged acts.

“This issue goes beyond loss of property. It is about justice, dignity and the fundamental rights of farmers,” Grewal said. “The BJP stands firmly with Punjab’s farming community and will ensure that justice is delivered.”

The incident has sparked political controversy in Punjab, with calls for accountability and transparency growing louder amid ongoing tensions between the government and farming groups.