BJP leader Mahinder Bhagat, son join AAP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 14

In a major setback to the BJP, veteran party leader and two-time MLA candidate who contested unsuccessfully Mahinder Bhagat today joined the Aam Aadmi Party along with his son Atul Bhagat.

The son of former Cabinet Minister Bhagat Chunni Lal, 65-year-old Mahinder Bhagat was a spokesperson of the state BJP and was the constituency in-charge for Jalandhar West. He had contested unsuccessfully from the Jalandhar West constituency twice.

Hours after his son’s joining of AAP, Chunni Lal addressed the media, stating he had no clue about it and he was loyal to the BJP.

Bhagat, along with BJP leaders Manoranjan Kalia and KD Bhandari, was among the three key pillars of the BJP to mobilise the party’s Jalandhar urban vote. He also had a considerable sway among the Bhagat community.

In the 2017 elections, Bhagat lost Jalandhar West to then Congress MLA and AAP Jalandhar bypoll candidate Sushil Rinku. In 2022, Bhagat lost the election to AAP’s MLA Sheetal Angural.

Bhagat joined AAP in the presence of CM Bhagwant Mann and Angural. His joining happened a day after the BJP declared Inder Iqbal Atwal its candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat. With his family deemed BJP loyalists, Bhagat is the tallest leader from the BJP to join AAP ahead of the bypoll.

Bhagat’s family served the BJP in the Jalandhar West constituency for decades. Formerly a stronghold of the Kaypee family, Jalandhar West was won by Bhagat Chunni Lal in 1997, 2007 and 2012. Mahinder Bhagat unsuccessfully contested the elections in 2017 and 2022.

Chunni Lal, addressing the media, said,”I have learnt politics from the BJP. I have never been associated with any other party. My son was a loyal worker of the BJP. He was holding meeting until days ago. I don’t know who he talked to, or who lured him.”