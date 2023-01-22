BJP leader Singla alleges threat to life

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, January 21

BJP district chief (urban) and former MLA Sarup Chand Singla alleged to have received death threats on WhatsApp from an international number.

Singla alleged that the caller warned him of dire consequences as he had joined the saffron outfit.

Even police not safe: Chugh BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday slammed AAP for failing to establish law and order

Chugh said what to talk of the common man, even police personnel were not safe in Punjab

He ridiculed AAP’s idea of floating schools of eminence at a time when basic infrastructure was “missing”

The former MLA claimed that he received the first WhatsApp call on December 29 and was asked why he joined a Hindu outfit. He said he brought the matter to the notice of the police after which two security men were deputed with him.

On Friday, he received the second call on WhatsApp and the caller threatened to kill him for joining the BJP, alleged Singla, adding that he was warned of dire consequences, if he attended the BJP’s executive meeting in Amritsar on January 22. He added that he had informed the Bathinda SSP about the threat calls.

The BJP leader said the state government had failed to take stern action against anti-social elements.