BJP leader urges Centre to stay alert against attempts to manipulate youth sentiments

Sukhminderpal Grewal, a national leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the country’s security and intelligence agencies to remain alert to what he described as growing attempts to influence and manipulate the emotions of India’s youth.

Grewal noted that India’s Gen Z constitutes one of the world’s largest digitally connected populations and is actively engaged with issues such as climate change, environmental degradation, social justice and employment. While acknowledging that these concerns are legitimate, he cautioned that global experience shows how youth-driven movements can sometimes be exploited to fuel unrest and instability.

Referring to events such as the Arab Spring and recent youth-led protests in parts of South Asia, Grewal said social media platforms can be misused to amplify discontent, turning awareness into outrage and constructive dialogue into agitation. He added that India’s political stability and economic growth make it particularly vulnerable to unconventional attempts aimed at disrupting social harmony.

Calling for a balanced and proactive approach, Grewal urged the government and the administrative machinery to protect young citizens from misinformation, psychological manipulation and divisive narratives. He stressed the need to guide the energy and idealism of Gen Z towards innovation, democratic participation and national development.

“India’s future is bright, and our youth are its greatest strength. That strength must be nurtured and protected, not allowed to be misused against the nation,” Grewal said.