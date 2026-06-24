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Home / Punjab / BJP leader Vijay Sampla appears before SIT in Behbal Kalan firing case

BJP leader Vijay Sampla appears before SIT in Behbal Kalan firing case

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Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:37 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Sampla addresses mediapersons in Jalandhar on Tuesday. photo: Malkiat Singh
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Former Union Minister of State Vijay Sampla on Tuesday appeared before a special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing incident at the PAP Complex in Jalandhar.

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Before heading to the PAP complex, where the SIT has been summoning officials and others connected with the case, Sampla interacted with the media at Circuit House. He termed the summons issued to him as baseless, saying, “I have no direct or indirect connection with the 11-year-old incident. Summoning me is just a diversion tactic of the Aam Aadmi Party government, as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is caught up in various panthic issues, including that of a controversial video.”

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Flanked by party leaders, including former MLA Sheetal Angural, Sampla said, “They are unnecessarily involving the BJP in the matter. This government, and even the previous Congress government, has so far failed to reach any conclusion on the killing of two youths who had been protesting against the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.”

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At Circuit House, several BJP leaders and workers gathered to express solidarity with him. After his interrogation, Sampla returned to the Circuit House in the afternoon. He said: “I was told that SIT chief IG Naunihal Singh is on leave. Bathinda DIG Harjit Singh, who had sent me the summons, was also unavailable. Only an SP-rank officer was present. He told me I was being questioned for sending a memorandum to the Governor of Punjab on November 12, 2018, regarding the incident. I clarified that the SAD-BJP alliance was in power then and I was not even the BJP state president at that time, as I had relinquished the charge in April 2018. I asked them to at least show me a copy of the memorandum to verify its content and my signature, but they had nothing to present.”

Sampla was originally summoned on Monday but had sought a day’s time due to the visit of BJP national president Nitin Nabin to Punjab.

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