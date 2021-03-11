BJP leader’s arrest in Delhi a criminal act, Bhagwant Mann playing second fiddle to Kejriwal: Tarun Chugh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday slammed the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab for their "Hitler-like action of arresting BJP's Delhi spokesperson Tejinder Bagga" in an early-morning swoop at his residence in Delhi.

Chugh said it is shameful that Tejinder was not even allowed to wear ‘patka’ and ‘dastar’, which amounts to insulting a Sikh. “It is a crime to take a Sikh man away like this without letting him tie his turban,” Chugh said, alleging that Kejriwal is making blatant misuse of Punjab Police to settle scores with his political rivals in Delhi.

“It is a criminal act by Kejriwal to which Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is playing a second fiddle,” Chugh said.

He said that instead of focusing on the electoral promises made by the AAP, both Kejriwal and Mann are resorting to shameful acts to divert people's attention from the dismal failure of the AAP government in Punjab.

“Sending 50 policemen to arrest a person who is sleeping in his house is a shameful act by the Bhagwant Mann government just to please Kejriwal,” Chugh added.