BJP leaders call on Dera Sachkhand Ballan head Sant Niranjan Dass in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 6

BJP state president Ashwini Sharma and Union Minister Som Parkash, along with other party leaders, called upon Dera Sachkhand Ballan head Sant Niranjan Dass here today. The visit comes three days after former Chief Mininster and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi called upon the dera head. The BJP leaders went to congratulate the dera head on his 81st birthday today.

BJP state general secretray Rajesh Bagha, Anil Sachar, Avinash Chander, Sarabjit Makkar and Jalandhar district president Sushil Sharma were among others who called upon the dera head.

The party leaders paid obeisance at the dera, partook of langar and had a 10-minute meeting with Sant Niranjan Dass. Dera Sachkhand Ballan is an influential religious temple, venerated by the Ravidassia community.

#BJP #charanjit channi #Congress