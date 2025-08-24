DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / BJP leaders detained in Ropar’s Nurpur Bedi while trying to organise party camp

BJP leaders detained in Ropar’s Nurpur Bedi while trying to organise party camp

Heavy police force was deployed to stop the event
article_Author
Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 06:19 PM Aug 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP leaders, including state Vice President Fatehjung Singh Bajwa being released from police custody in Ropar district.
Advertisement

BJP leaders, including Punjab Vice President Fatehjung Singh Bajwa and District President of party from Ropar, Ajayvir Singh Lalpura were detained by Ropar police for about 4 hours when they tried to organise ‘Vishesh Sewa camp’ in Lalpura village in the district’s Nurpur Bedi area.

Advertisement

The BJP workers held a camp in Lalpura village today morning, but faced strong resistance as a heavy police force was deployed to stop the event. The camp was inaugurated by Bajwa. However, as soon as the programme began, police stepped in and stopped it.

Speaking to the media, Bajwa strongly condemned the police action and said that the Bhagwant Mann-led government has completely failed to deliver basic services to the people of Punjab. They have been unable to implement Central Government welfare schemes effectively. That is why BJP started these special service camps to educate people and help them avail benefits of schemes like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana, e-Shram Card and Vishwakarma Yojana, he said.

Advertisement

“If the Punjab government had fulfilled its duties properly, there would have been no need for BJP to organise such camps. Bhagwant Mann is busy making announcements, while on the ground, people are suffering,” he said.

Bajwa also flayed AAP’s top leadership, referring to Manish Sisodia’s controversial “Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed” remarks.

Advertisement

“This is Punjab, and we are Punjabis. We will not allow any external agenda to disturb the peace, law and order of our state. Kejriwal and his associates must stop playing with Punjab’s stability, or the people will teach them a lesson,” he stated.

District President Ajayvir Singh Lalpura alleged that since March 2025, AAP MLAs had been gathering Aadhaar numbers, bank account details and other sensitive personal information of common people without notifying district administrations.

“AAP MLAs are secretly collecting private data on a large scale. If AAP truly believes data sharing is risky, why don’t they first take action against their own MLAs. BJP will be forced to approach the Punjab Governor and even move the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” he said further.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts