BJP leaders detained in Ropar’s Nurpur Bedi while trying to organise party camp

BJP leaders, including Punjab Vice President Fatehjung Singh Bajwa and District President of party from Ropar, Ajayvir Singh Lalpura were detained by Ropar police for about 4 hours when they tried to organise ‘Vishesh Sewa camp’ in Lalpura village in the district’s Nurpur Bedi area.

The BJP workers held a camp in Lalpura village today morning, but faced strong resistance as a heavy police force was deployed to stop the event. The camp was inaugurated by Bajwa. However, as soon as the programme began, police stepped in and stopped it.

Speaking to the media, Bajwa strongly condemned the police action and said that the Bhagwant Mann-led government has completely failed to deliver basic services to the people of Punjab. They have been unable to implement Central Government welfare schemes effectively. That is why BJP started these special service camps to educate people and help them avail benefits of schemes like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana, e-Shram Card and Vishwakarma Yojana, he said.

“If the Punjab government had fulfilled its duties properly, there would have been no need for BJP to organise such camps. Bhagwant Mann is busy making announcements, while on the ground, people are suffering,” he said.

Bajwa also flayed AAP’s top leadership, referring to Manish Sisodia’s controversial “Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed” remarks.

“This is Punjab, and we are Punjabis. We will not allow any external agenda to disturb the peace, law and order of our state. Kejriwal and his associates must stop playing with Punjab’s stability, or the people will teach them a lesson,” he stated.

District President Ajayvir Singh Lalpura alleged that since March 2025, AAP MLAs had been gathering Aadhaar numbers, bank account details and other sensitive personal information of common people without notifying district administrations.

“AAP MLAs are secretly collecting private data on a large scale. If AAP truly believes data sharing is risky, why don’t they first take action against their own MLAs. BJP will be forced to approach the Punjab Governor and even move the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” he said further.