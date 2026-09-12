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Home / Punjab / BJP leaders discuss prep for Amit Shah’s mega rally in Jalandhar

BJP leaders discuss prep for Amit Shah’s mega rally in Jalandhar

BJP leaders to finalise venue for the September 30 rally within next two days; the party plans to use rally to kick-start its campaign for the Punjab 2027 polls

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:53 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Home Minister Amit Shah. Tribune file photo
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Exhaustive meetings and planning have been initiated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jalandhar Urban unit for the proposed mega rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the city on September 30.

Four anti-drug rallies to be taken out from across Punjab will culminate in the city on the day.

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Punjab BJP Organisation General Secretary Srinivasulu convened a meeting along with State Vice-President Rakesh Rathore, former Cabinet Minister Manoranjan Kalia, former Parliamentary Secretary Krishan Dev Bhandari, Punjab SC Morcha President Sheetal Angural, State Secretary Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary and District President Ashok Sareen Hicky.

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The members are expected to finalise the venue within a day or two. The rally could be held either along the Phagwara highway, on Amritsar Road or at the PAP grounds. The party intends to use 50 acres of land for the mega rally, which is expected to be attended by leaders and workers from all 117 Assembly constituencies of Punjab.

Srinivasulu held detailed discussions regarding organisational arrangements, public outreach campaigns, booth-level responsibilities and ensuring maximum participation from across the state. The saffron party intends to sound the bugle for the forthcoming elections through the rally.

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Hicky said Punjab is currently suffering from the menace of drugs, gangsterism, murders, robberies and deteriorating law and order, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government remains a silent spectator.

He said the Union Home Minister's mega rally in Jalandhar would provide a new direction towards saving Punjab and bringing about meaningful change.

Srinivasulu said the historic Amit Shah rally held in Moga in February had given a new direction to Punjab's politics and that the upcoming Jalandhar mega rally would be even larger. He expressed confidence that all records set at the Moga rally would be surpassed.

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