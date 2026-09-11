BJP leaders not allowed to enter village

BJP leaders were allegedly chased away by villagers at Toor Banjara, Sangrur, when they reached there in connection with the death of Gulzar Singh. Villagers surrounded Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon and raised slogans against him.

Senior AAP leader and Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia said the incident exposed the BJP’s attempt to exploit the grief of a poor Dalit family for political gains.

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In a post on X, Sisodia said, “The BJP tried to do politics over the pain of a poor Dalit family in Punjab, but the villagers showed them the mirror. When BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon reached the village, the villagers surrounded him, raised slogans of ‘Kewal Singh Dhillon Murdabad’ and did not even allow him to enter the village.”

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Cabinet minister and senior AAP leader Dr Balbir Singh said BJP leaders had reached the village without respecting the grief of the family that had lost Gulzar Singh.

“Kewal Dhillon, Ashwani Sharma, Sunil Jakhar and Manpreet Badal should remember that on the soil of Punjab, people never forgive those who turn even death into a political spectacle,” he said.