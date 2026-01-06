BJP looks to make its maiden conference a grand success

The BJP has started making efforts to make its maiden rally on Maghi Mela a grand show, according to party leaders.

The party’s state vice-president Bikramjit Singh Cheema held a meeting in Muktsar, while national secretary (organisation) Manthri Srinivasulu is scheduled to visit the town on Tuesday.

The party’s former district president, Rajesh Pathela ‘Gora’, who unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections in 2022, said the BJP’s Maghi Mela conference “would reinforce its stand to contest all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab independently”.

Amid speculations about a possible tie-up with SAD, the BJP’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh had on Sunday told reporters in Ropar that they would go solo in the elections.

The statement had come after several party leaders, including former CM Amarinder Singh, called for an alliance with the SAD.